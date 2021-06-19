AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of June 7, 2021.
• Policy requiring City Council approval of negotiation strategy before collective bargaining talks begin each fiscal year.
• Soliciting bids for mowing at all city facilities, including parks.
• Amended Council Policy 2-7, Safety Plan: Creating a Safety Culture.
• Amended Council Policy 2-5, Injury Reporting.
• Appointment of Michelle Shirley to the Planning Commission, filling the unexpired term of Jim Wilson, beginning July 1 and ending March 31, 2022.
• Lowest bid including Alternate Numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 to Traffic and Lighting Systems for the Four Corners Project in the amount of $642,067.01 as approved by the Street Committee.
• Best bid from Southern Material Handling in the amount of $28,414 for a 6,000-pound capacity forklift for the Water Treatment Plant.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of June 7 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from May 29 through June 11.
• New copier lease with Xerox Financial Service LLC.
• Cooperative agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the City and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the community's economic well-being.
• Cooperative agreement with Muskogee County Public Transit Authority for public transportation services provided within Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the ongoing litigation styled Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments v. City of Muskogee et al., pending before the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, Case No. 19-CV-066-RAW, and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session, if necessary.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session, if necessary.
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 57 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session, if necessary.
d) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session, if necessary.
