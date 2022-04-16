AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of April 4 meeting.
• Nominate and appoint a chair and vice chair of the Public Works Committee.
• Recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Aluminum Polymer Coagulant at $0.394 per pound to Watertech Inc.; 2) Chlorine at $0.965 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 3) Ferric Chloride at $0.175 per pound to Pencco; 4) Poly Phosphate at $0.837 per pound to Shannon Chemical Corporation; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.534 per pound to International Dioxide Inc.; 6) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.245 per pound to Univar USA.
• Lowest bid from Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $250,750 to be evenly split between Waste Management and the city, with the city's share being $125,375, for wastewater system improvements on South 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line Project No. 2022011.
• Lowest bid in the amount of $3,749,280 to Cook Consulting LLC for the Waterline Interconnects Package C, Project No. 2022003.
• Progress update for citywide Master Stormwater and Drainage Plan and additional direction to staff.
• Update for study of additional parking needs at Rotary Park and provide further direction to staff.
• Status report for CIP Street Improvement projects.
• Solicitation of proposals for the purpose of securing a third-party operator to provide management services for Love-Hatbox Sports Complex and Arena.
• Preparation and implementation of a plan to prohibit parking on grass at Robison Park.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of April 4 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from March 26 through April 8.
• Nomination and appointment of chair and vice chair for Finance Committee.
• Nominate and appointment of a new Purchasing Committee member.
• Report from Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show and agricultural impact summary of the same.
• Resolution No. 2897, declaring listed items of personal property presently in the city's possession as surplus to the city's needs and authorizing the sale or disposal by the city manager or his designee.
• State Contract pricing from Stewart Martin Kubota in the amount of $52,372.32 for the purchase of one 2022 Kubota SVL65-2HFWC Skid Steer for Greenhill Cemetery.
