AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Sept. 19, 2022, meeting.
• Confirmation of the County Commissioners' reappointment of Dr. Fred Ruefer to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve a four (4) year term beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 30, 2026.
• Lowest and best bid from Cook Consulting, LLC., for the John T. Griffin Industrial Park Water and Sewer Extension, Project No. 2022009, in the amount of $1,396,082.00.
• Accepting the Engineering Services Agreement from Cowan Group Engineering, LLC. (CGE), for professional services for plans and specifications to complete the Haskell Pump Station, Project No. 2022021, in the amount of $95,300.00.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Sept. 19, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments September 10, 2022 through September 23, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2918 Temporarily Suspending Enforcement of City Code 2-62 and City Council Policy 7-1, allowing the purchase of Motor Vehicles following competitive quotes rather than sealed bids, until such time of the adoption of the revised Purchasing Policy and related Ordinance currently being prepared.
