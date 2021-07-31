AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

Consider:

• Public Works Committee minutes of July 19 meeting.

• Public hearing comments regarding Ordinance 4124-A, rezoning 941 N. Main St. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing the revision of official zoning map to reflect said change if approved. 

• Public hearing comments regarding Ordinance 4125-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 24, Block 2, Reeves Addition, located at 415 W. Shawnee Bypass, from R-1, Single-Family, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.

FINANCE AGENDA

Consider:

• Finance Committee minutes of July 19 meeting.

• Claims for all city departments from July 10 through July 23.

• Adoption of new forms authorized by City Council Policy 10-1, Special Event Guidelines and Checklists.

