AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of July 19 meeting.
• Public hearing comments regarding Ordinance 4124-A, rezoning 941 N. Main St. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing the revision of official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Public hearing comments regarding Ordinance 4125-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 24, Block 2, Reeves Addition, located at 415 W. Shawnee Bypass, from R-1, Single-Family, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of July 19 meeting.
• Claims for all city departments from July 10 through July 23.
• Adoption of new forms authorized by City Council Policy 10-1, Special Event Guidelines and Checklists.
