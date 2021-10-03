AGENDA — Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Sept. 20 meeting.
• Ordinance No. 4131-A, rezoning property addressed as 5028 W. Okmulgee from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing revisions of the zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Appointment of Bonito Gay to a three-year term with the Muskogee Housing Authority, filling the expired term of Jack Farr beginning Oct. 1.
• Change Order No. 3 for automated meter-reading system in the amount of $49,982.50.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Sept. 20 meeting.
• Presentation of report about the 2021 Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning.
• Contract amendment to provide an additional three-year agreement with Kansas City Aerosports to supply ballooning activities for future Oklahoma Festivals of Ballooning at Hatbox Field.
• Final payment to Williams Contracting LLC for the Depot Green, Project No. 2019019, in the amount of $78,283.56.
• Designating funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in the amount of $651,800 to be set aside for water and sewer infrastructure projects in the John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Receipt of donated funds for the months of June, July and August 2021 in the amount of $5,666.97 for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program per the attached list.
