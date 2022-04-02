Agenda — Public Works and Finance committees, city council

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of March 21, 2022.
• Lowest bid from Cook Consulting, LLC., for the Wastewater System Improvements Interpak Extension Project No. 2021017, in the amount of $88,445.83.
• Lowest and best bid from McGuire Brothers Construction, Inc., for the Hatbox RV Sewer Project No. 2022007, in the amount of $279,590.
• Appointment of Samuel Craig to the Parks and Recreation Board, to serve a four-year term, filling the expired term of Blanca Lopez, beginning April 1, 2022, and ending March 31, 2026.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of March 21, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments March 12, 2022 through March 25, 2022
MUSKOGEE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALL MEETING
Consider:
• Resolution No. 2894 authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan benefits under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the Plan Documents, Summary Plan Descriptions and Benefit Summary Sheets, as well as, approval of Resolution No. 2895 approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application and required addendums, PBM Termination Letter, Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Prime Therapeutics Required Documents, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1, 2022, and authorizing the City Manager, or designee, to execute all necessary documents for renewal and implementation purposes.
• Directing Staff to solicit proposals for assisting in the development of an updated Comprehensive Plan, subject to funding.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in executive session to discuss and possibly appoint Jennifer Swezey as Interim City Manager to serve on a temporary basis during the absence of the City Manager, setting the salary and benefits thereto, and take appropriate action in open session.
