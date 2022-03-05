AGENDA — Public Works and Finance committees

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Feb. 7 meeting.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4155-A to rezone property located South and West of the intersection of South Country Club and Gawf Lane, being more particularly described in the ordinance, from C-1 Local Commercial to R-1, Single Family Residential, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Chen Addition, consisting of one (1) lot on 4.83 acres, located southwest of the Southwest intersection of Sandow and Spruce Streets.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-5-2, Employee of the Month.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of February 7, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments January 29, 2022 through February 28, 2022
