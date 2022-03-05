AGENDA — Special call city council meeting

WHAT: Special call meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 and if necessary, take appropriate action in open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss potential litigation related to the property located at 302 North Main Street, Muskogee Oklahoma and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
e. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager, Mike Miller, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
f. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Attorney, Roy D. Tucker, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
g. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Clerk, Tammy L. Tracy, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
h. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of Municipal Judge, Toni Bradley-Smith, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.