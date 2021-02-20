WHAT: Fort Gibson Trustees Regular Meeting
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
• VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).
• CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Consider minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 25.
B. Consider payroll paid on Feb. 12 in the amount of $57,036.50.
C. Consider pre-approval of payroll to be paid Feb. 26 for estimated $60,000.
• ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION.
A. Items removed from consent agenda.
B. January financial statement.
C. January Fire Department report.
D. January Police Department report.
E. Application for a lot split by Royse Rentals, LLC.
• EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Discuss purchase or appraisal of real property.
• RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.
• ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
• REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular Meeting
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
• VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).
• CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Consider minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 25.
B. Consider payroll in the amount of $46,989.93.
C. Consider pre-approval of payroll in the estimated amount of $42,000.
D. Consider payment of claims for all departments.
• ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
A. Items removed from the consent agenda.
B. January financial statement.
• ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.
• REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
