AGENDA — Fort Gibson Board of Trustees, Utility Authority

WHAT: Fort Gibson Trustees Regular Meeting

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA:

• VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).

• CONSENT AGENDA:

A. Consider minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 25.

B. Consider payroll paid on Feb. 12 in the amount of $57,036.50.

C. Consider pre-approval of payroll to be paid Feb. 26 for estimated $60,000.

• ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION.

A. Items removed from consent agenda.

B. January financial statement.

C. January Fire Department report.

D. January Police Department report.

E.  Application for a lot split by Royse Rentals, LLC.

• EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Discuss purchase or appraisal of real property.

• RETURN FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION AND TAKE ACTION IF NECESSARY.

• ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT. 

• REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS. 

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utilities Authority Regular Meeting

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building Assembly Hall, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA:

• VISITOR'S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes).

• CONSENT AGENDA:

A. Consider minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 25.

B. Consider payroll in the amount of $46,989.93.

C. Consider pre-approval of payroll in the estimated amount of $42,000.

D. Consider payment of claims for all departments.

• ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

A. Items removed from the consent agenda.

B. January financial statement.

• ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT.

• REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

