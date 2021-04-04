Agriculture Day and Oklahoma Youth Expo results

The Oklahoma House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 1008, naming March 23, 2021, Agriculture Day. The resolution notes that agriculture is one of Oklahoma’s leading industries, and its associated production, processing and marketing segments together provide a major source of employment and income for our state.
Agriculture also provides us with the basic necessities of life, including food, fiber and other items. The performance of agriculture is vital to our state and our local economy and our way of life.
On the topic of agriculture, many lawmakers took part in the Oklahoma Youth Expo’s 18th annual Legislative and Celebrity Showmanship Reception on March 16 in Oklahoma City. The show is nearly a century-old tradition, bringing youth from each of the state’s 77 counties to compete and show their livestock. It’s recognized as the largest youth even in Oklahoma and is touted as the world’s largest junior livestock show. The show brings over 7,000 exhibitors along with their educators and families and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for youth scholarships.
The celebrity show is always a fun event as it pits lawmakers and other state officials and celebrities against each other showing livestock for a young person from their home district. This year, Avery Frix showed a sheep belonging to Blaize Herriman of Warner FFA. Blaize was a great sport, and he’s done an excellent job raising his sheep, Frix said.
"One of the reasons I love OYE is because it teaches young people the value of working hard and remaining dedicated to a project," he said. "Raising livestock and competing in the Sale of Champions truly helps prepare these young people for their future careers, no matter what field they choose.
"I would like to congratulate the winners of OYE from House District 13."
Winners are listed by school, name, place, and category as follows:
Muskogee County 4-H
Meleah Adams, 1st place, Commercial Ewes Class 05
Lane Lewis, 10th place, Simmental-Influence Breeding Class 04
Jai Paxton, 7th place, Angus Breeding Class 08
Taryn Trennepohl, 4th place, Purebred Heifers Class 09
Checotah FFA
Carly Dismuker, 1st place, Charolais Breeding Class 07; 3rd place, Commercial Heifer Class 03
Shayla Dismuker, 1st place, Percentage Charolais Class 07; 2nd place, Charolais Breeding Class 03
Ky Fowler, 2nd place, Commercial Heifer Class 14
Kade Fowler, 2nd place, Pure Bred Heifer Class 09
Sophie Mcguire, 3rd place, Shorthorn Plus Class 31; 4th place, Commercial Heifer Class 14
Dually Robison, 3rd place, Breeding Doe Class 05; 7th place, Breeding Doe Class 07; 7th place, Breeding Doe Class 15
Kloee Vanmeter, 3rd place, Shorthorn Plus Class 27; 5th place, Simmental-Influence Breeding Class 08
Oktaha FFA
Tatum Barnett, 2nd place, Commercial Ewes Class 11
Jaiden Bacon, 7th place, Commercial Ewes Class 03; 9th place, Barrow Spot Market Class 02; 10th place, Barrow Poland China Market Class 01
Jana Stacy, 2nd place Commercial Ewes Class 06; 3rd place, Wether Dam Doe Class 08
Tyann Stacy, 2nd place, Commercial Ewes Class 04; 5th place, Commercial Ewes Class 06
Rayna Ward, 1st place, Commercial Ewes Class 01
Warner FFA
Karlee Glover, 4th place, Breeding Doe Class 02
Falcon Walker, 2nd place, Purebred Heifers Class 06
Braden Watts, 3rd place, Barrow Spot Market, Class 01
Jalei Watts, 1st place, Barrow Berkshire Class 01; 2nd place, Barrow Duroc Market Class 03
