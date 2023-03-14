Aguirre returns to Muskogee to operate Papilion

Longtime Muskogee zoologist and horticulturist Robin Aguirre is back among the butterflies and flower beds.
After several years in New Orleans and Florida, Aguirre returned to Muskogee last fall to become operations manager at Honor Heights Park Papilion. He said he always found the Papilion interesting.
"I like the idea that it's a park within a park," Aguirre said. "It's almost like it is its own private setting within a public park itself."
Aguirre first worked with Muskogee Parks and Recreation in 1987-88. He said it was interesting watching the Papilion and Butterfly House be built, around 2012.
"At that time, I worked on the park crew and had done a lot of the initial research," he said, recalling how he had to study butterflies. He became the Papilion's horticulturist/zoologist.
"The parks department itself has a place in my heart," he said. "I love working outside."
He worked with Muskogee Parks and Recreation for about 27 years before moving to New Orleans, where he worked with a plant company that served major New Orleans hotels. He then moved to Fort Myers, Florida.
"It just got so expensive to live in Florida, my rent was being raised to $1,500 a month," he said.
Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida's gulf coast late last September, sealed his decision to return to Muskogee.
"My apartment actually got flooded," he said. "I lived right on the river and still had friends who lived there. I actually lived upstairs. It was actually up to the windows."
Aguirre started back at the Papilion in September, replacing Katherine Coburn as operations manager.
"It's safe, I know the job, I know the people," Aguirre said.
Since returning, Aguirre said he's done a lot of outside work.
He laid new decomposed granite ground cover around the flower boxes and picnic tables. He also dug the dirt out of the flower boxes so the master gardeners can plant the tulips. Re-doing floors in the visitor center is next on the to-do list.
Aguirre said he hasn't come up with long-term plans.
"The first year is just to maintain the status quo and then branch out from there, grow from there," he said. "I don't want to make all kinds of changes. I want to see how things have gone since COVID, see if business has picked up."
The Papilion is still scheduling weddings, baby showers and birthday parties, he said.
Several public events are coming up as well. For example, Muskogee Rotary Club's 14th annual Party in the Park beverage sampling will be April 29.
"The Master Gardeners have already met, so, we will start removing tulips within the last week of April, whether they've been spent or not," he said. "We'll be getting ready for the summer planting. The Master Gardeners have chosen Rainbow as their theme this year. Each bed will be a solid color in the spectrum."
Meet Robin Aguirre
POSITION: Papilion operations manager.
AGE: 61.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Bacone College.
FAMILY: Two dogs.
HOBBIES: Camping, hiking, outdoors.
