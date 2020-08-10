AIM honors education supporters

Action in Muskogee Educational Excellence Committee recently recognized “19 in 2019” for their support of education in Muskogee. The award honors individuals, schools, and businesses who have dedicated time, resources and innovative approaches to educational excellence.
This year’s recipients are Shelly Stout (Child abuse education coordinator for Kids’ Space); Rita Echelle (superintendent, Oklahoma School for the Blind); Treasure McKenzie (director, Muskogee Bridges Out of Poverty); Cross Communications; Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center; Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee; T Mobile; Kim Hall (MPS Child Nutrition Services); Matthew Catlett (Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Year); Jamie Triplett (Hilldale Public Schools Teacher of the Year); Jeff Howard (ICTC Teacher of the Year, Muskogee Campus); Dr. Tabatha Hibbs (Connors State College Teacher of the Year); Ruby Barker (Oklahoma School for the Blind Teacher of the Year); Kathy Gilmartin (St. Joseph Catholic School Teacher of the Year); Gwen Coburn (former chair, AIM Education Committee); and individuals Ann Ong, Eileen Van Kirk, Coni Wetz, and Josh Cotten.
The committee would especially like to commend the teachers and institutions who championed education during the COVID-19 school closings. Many businesses provided wireless hotspots for students who had to go online, and all the teachers and college faculty were forced to quickly adapt to virtual learning strategies.
AIM Educational Excellence Committee was formed under the Action In Muskogee mayor’s initiative. It continues to explore educational opportunities in Muskogee and to recognize educational excellence in our community.
