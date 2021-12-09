Tahlequah airport officials deemed a plane crash at the Tahlequah Municipal Airport to be suspicious and “bizarre.”
Acting Airport Manager Greg Blish said the crashed aircraft was located in an obscure area with heavy brush on Wednesday.
“It’s kind of a bizarre story, really,” Blish said. “It was a Piper Tri-Pacer, and there’s no pilot or passengers located, but there is substantial damage done to the aircraft.”
Blish believed the aircraft ran out of fuel, but he’s unsure when the crash occurred.
“I had three or four planes flying this morning and nobody noticed it until a gentleman [who] flies out of the Tahlequah airport saw it and called about 1:15 p.m., or so,” Blish said.
Tahlequah Police Department, Tahlequah Fire Department, Emergency Management, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Federal Aviation Administration all responded to the crash site. Blish said the investigation is continuing.
“I put the word out to search the area, and they didn’t locate anybody. My investigation in the aircraft showed no visual signs of injury,” he said.
The registered owner was contacted and he said the plane was sold in August to an auction company.
“Right now, I’ve got people trying to run down who the auction company sold it to. According to FAA records, it doesn’t show to be legally licensed as far as the registration,” said Blish.
Keri Thornton reports for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
