People enjoy music, food truck fare and beverages during events staged during All Aboard Thursday at Depot Green, 205 Elgin St.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said about a dozen people show up for the evening concerts, which begin 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Lawn games and food trucks are regular attractions Thursday afternoons at Depot Green.
"Napoleon Dynamite" will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday during the monthly "Movie Night at the Green."
