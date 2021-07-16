People enjoy music, food truck fare and beverages during events staged during All Aboard Thursday at Depot Green, 205 Elgin St.

Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said about a dozen people show up for the evening concerts, which begin 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Lawn games and food trucks are regular attractions Thursday afternoons at Depot Green.

"Napoleon Dynamite" will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday during the monthly "Movie Night at the Green." 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you