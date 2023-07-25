FORT GIBSON — Sutton Hubbard needed a little help getting her pink vehicle moving along Lee Street during the Historic Fort Gibson Auto Show, held Saturday.
So, the 2-year-old’s dad, Cody Hubbard, operated the car by remote control.
“She’s still learning how to steer,” Cody Hubbard said. “She can gas it, but she needs help steering sometimes.”
Sutton was one of three youngsters parading their vehicles during the Kids Car Show. She and her passenger, 2-year-old Emma Jackson, gawked and waved at people lining the street.
They just met today,” Cody Hubbard said. “They both got red hair and they hit it off quick.”
Older-car lovers got to look at and show off all sorts of cars Saturday.
Robert Kilgore of Muskogee said he had a little trouble picking a favorite.
“I like that ‘41 Ford down on the end,” he said. “But there’s so many other favorites. I’ve got a couple of old antiques myself. I’ve got a ‘73 Chevy Impala that I bought brand new. Then I got a ‘59 Chevrolet Apache pickup. I had the pickup for 45 years. I had the ‘73 Chevy out here one year. It’s all original and it’s got over 700,000 miles on it.”
Curtis Lamb of Hulbert brought the 1941 Ford Super Deluxe, which was on the south end of the display.
He said the car’s Navy blue is original Ford paint.
“People thought they just had black back then, but they had blue,” he said.
Lamb said he’s had the Super Deluxe for more than 20 years.
“I like the way it drives,” he said. “It’s original. It’s got no power steering, no power brakes. I can work on it. This new stuff you can’t work on it. If anything goes wrong with this, I can fix it. It drives down the road all day at 60 miles an hour.”
Dell Wilson of Tulsa took as much pride in his 1956 Thunderbird he said he’s had since 1984.
“It was totally rebuilt about five years ago,” he said. “I realized, if I wanted to go into car shows, it needs to be a lot better than it was.”
He said he and another enthusiast worked around the clock for four months restoring it. “We were in a hurry.”
Wilson said he’s taken it to several shows over the past few years, but this is his first time in Fort Gibson.
“This year, I was in Thin Blue Line at Glenpool, Harland Ford in Okmulgee and I was in the Collinsville Show; I know I’m missing a few.”
Not all cars were shined to perfection.
Bennie Davis’ 1953 Ford truck, Bone Collector, proudly shows off its years of rust and wear, complemented by skeleton drivers and a skull hood ornament.
“I update it all the time,” Davis said.
But there’s power under that grungy hood. Bone Collector won Fort Gibson’s Burnout in early June.
Davis has competition in this year’s Rat Rod competition. Vinnie Roberts’ 1933 Plymouth is almost entirely rusty brown with no hood. Its radiator looks held on by a chain.
