Wendell Lee Kennard, 57, left January 30, 2021 from Muskogee. You may visit him Thursday, 10 AM until 6 PM, and Final Salute Friday, 10 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Randie Kevin Brown, 62, resident of Taft, left us Saturday, February 6, 2021 from his home. A former Fork Lift Driver for Brockway Glass, service arrangements pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Sharon Rose Varian Loeffler passed away on February 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on July 13,1943 in Aurora, Colorado to Drs. Robert A. Varian and Thelma S. Varian. She grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma and was Valedictorian of Muskogee Central High School in 1961. She attended Univer…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.