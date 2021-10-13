An incident at Braggs Public Schools between a teacher and a student is under investigation.
The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was called Tuesday to Braggs Public Schools to investigate an incident that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Oct. 6, .
According to statements taken, a teacher at Braggs school allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old male student by grabbing the back of the child’s neck. The child did not require any medical attention. The Department of Human Services has been contacted.
The investigative report has been sent to the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office for review of potential charges.
