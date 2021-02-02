A man accused of shooting and killing a man and five children and injuring a woman has been ordered held without bond.
Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, is being held without bond in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on complaints of first-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The five children slain in Tuesday's fatal shooting have been identified as:
Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5: Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Que'dynce Anderson, 9.
