Alpha Phi Alpha awards five scholarships

Submitted photo
Alpha Phi Alpha presented five scholarships on Thursday at Arrowhead Mall during a history-making moment for the fraternity. Recipients included, from left, Kyran D. English, Colin A. Carter, Adam Stoutermire, Zakhiryn Johns and Troy Buckhanan III. With support from the community Alpha Phi Alpha were able to administer these scholarships to these young men who received these awards. Alpha Phi Alpha would like to thank the people involved for making these scholarships possible and committee members Michael Brackeen and Doyle Rowland.
