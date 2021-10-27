Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to host nationwide virtual Alzheimer’s Walk

NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will be holding a nationwide Virtual Alzheimer’s Walk, which kicks off Oct. 30, and runs throughout November, which is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Those wishing to get involved can visit www.afawalk.com to learn more or register.
“This virtual walk allows individuals across the country to come together for a common purpose – to join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” said AFA president and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “The goal is to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and funds to further the fight against Alzheimer’s disease in their communities. We invite everyone to get involved. Every step counts!”
Individuals can walk from wherever they are, at their own pace, for however long they would like, or organize their own teams and encourage others to “walk” with them and raise funds. Participants will be able to track their progress on their page as they walk, and invite others to support them.
Proceeds raised through the virtual walk will go to support AFA’s programs and services to help families impacted by Alzheimer’s, including free daily virtual activity programming, AFA’s Helpline, support groups, educational initiatives and more. Proceeds will also go towards research for a cure.
Individuals can get involved in the virtual walk by visiting www.afawalk.com or calling AFA at (866) 232-8484.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the only one in the top 10 without a cure or reversible treatment. More than 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease right now, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that number could grow to 13.8 million by 2060. One in six seniors are living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 11 million people care for someone living with the disease every day.
