Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to host nationwide virtual Alzheimer’s Walk

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. High 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.