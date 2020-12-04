Alzheimer’s Foundation offers free virtual memory screenings

NEW YORK — As we approach year’s end and get ready to close out 2020, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging individuals to add “get a memory screening” to their “to-do” lists if they haven’t gotten screened yet this year.
AFA offers free virtual memory screenings offerings every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) and every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ET). Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
“Brain health is important for everyone, and our brains need to be screened regularly just like other parts of our bodies,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “If you haven’t gotten a memory screening in 2020, now is a great time to be proactive and make an appointment for a free screening.”
The virtual memory screenings are conducted one-on-one by qualified professionals through secure videoconference technology in real-time. The program is free and open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements. All that’s needed is a phone, computer, tablet or any other device with a webcam and Internet capability.
Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential. Memory screenings are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, cholesterol and skin checks. Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.
In addition to the virtual memory screenings, AFA also offers an online memory test as a quick way people can challenge their brains and test their memory at any time on their own. Visit www.afamemorytest.com to learn more and give it a try.
For more information about memory screenings, Alzheimer’s disease or support services available to help families affected by Alzheimer’s, visit AFA’s website at www.alzfdn.org or call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484.
