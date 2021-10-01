Alzheimer’s Helpline expanding hours

NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is expanding the hours of the AFA Helpline on Oct. 1 to help more individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.
The Helpline, staffed entirely by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care, will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT), seven days a week by:
• Calling 866-232-8484.
• Visiting AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org, and clicking on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right-hand corner.
• Sending a text message to 646-586-5283.
The web chat and text message features can serve people in more than 90 different languages.
“The AFA Helpline is a resource for families affected by dementia-related illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease, individuals living with dementia, professional caregivers, and anyone who has questions about brain health,” said AFA President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. “AFA’s Helpline social workers can answer questions, provide support, connect callers with local resources, or even just lend a sympathetic ear. Adding additional support hours enables more individuals to get help in their time of need.”
Topics the AFA Helpline can assist with include:
• Signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses
• What to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illnesses
• How to speak with someone about memory problems
• Caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness
• Building a care team and support network
• Self-care for caregivers
• Finding local caregiving support services
• Handling behavioral changes
• Navigating communication among family members
• Brain health and wellness information
AFA’s Helpline social workers have provided more than 27,500 minutes of support thus far in 2021.
To learn more about the AFA Helpline or other services provided by AFA, visit www.alzfdn.org or call 866-232-8484.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.