Alzheimer's Association hosts 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Class

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. The Alzheimer’s Association® developed the new 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s is a program provided by the Alzheimer’s Association in cooperation with Eastern Oklahoma Library System that provides caregivers and their loved ones a chance to learn about changes in memory and gather resources about this important topic. This one-hour virtual program will be hosted through Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
This 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program:
● Explores typical age-related changes.
● Describes common signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
● Offers tips for how to approach someone about memory concerns.
● Explains the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis.
● Details possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process.
● Identifies helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Participants will leave the session equipped with hands-on tools and resources to help navigate the next steps of their journey.
The course is free, but registration is required to receive a Zoom link. To register, visit www.eols.org, or your local library. For more information, call the Alzheimer’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
About the Alzheimer's Association® The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
