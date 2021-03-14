Alzheimer's Association to host Practical Caregiving and Dementia workshop

The Alzheimer's Association is partnering with Morton Comprehensive Health, Oklahoma ABLE Tech, and the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative to bring Spring 2021's Practical Caregiving and Dementia workshop.
As part of the workshop, you will learn communication techniques, how to "crack the code" behind many behaviors, shortcuts, tips and tricks, fun ideas for "Caring for the Caregiver," and use of assistive technology to make your life easier.
The workshop will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon March 31. The link will be emailed to you after you register. To register, go to: https://tinyurl.com/88xjifgd or call 1-800-272-3900 and let them know you want to register. Information: Martha Rains, (918) 295-6154.
