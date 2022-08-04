An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl and her 6-month-old son has been canceled, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Don Sellman was being sought after the Amber Alert was issued Thursday in Lawton for 6-month-old Carson Sellman and his 16-year-old mother, Chasity Sellman. Police believed they were headed to Tahlequah.
Don Sellman was detained in Muskogee, and his daughter and grandson were recovered a short time later. The location was not provided.
