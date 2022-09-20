Joseph Meissner just wants to get the money he's earned.
An employee with American Foundry Group in Muskogee, Meissner is having problems getting his paycheck accepted at local banks.
That's because his checks having been bouncing in recent months, and area banks are now refusing to accept them.
"They keep giving us bad checks," Meissner said. "They keep bouncing to the point now where we can't cash our checks anywhere in town. Arvest Bank put a ban on their checks — that's where I bank at — they won't even take a paper check."
When the issue was brought to the payroll department's attention, they apologized.
"They'll say, 'Oh, we're sorry about that,' and they'll issue us another check," Meissner said. "Then they give us another check on top of the one that bounced and four or five days later, both checks have bounced."
Susan Carper, human resources manager for American Foundry, gave Meissner a letter to Arvest Bank dated Sept. 13 that would she hoped ease the situation.
The letter said, "Mr. Meissner has been employed with American Foundry Group (AFG Acquisition Group, LLC) since 12/1/2020. His job title is Lab Technician. Due to cash flow issues we are experiencing at this time, we are aware there have been issues with his payroll deposits. We would like to apologize for these issues. We are working diligently to get this issue corrected as soon as possible."
It did not get resolved.
When Carper was contacted about the situation, she referred the Phoenix to Phillip Harper, the owner of American Foundry Group in Bixby. Attempts to reach Harper were unsuccessful.
Liz Searock, public information officer with the Oklahoma Department of Labor (ODOL), said there are avenues employees who aren't getting paid can pursue.
"Employers have an additional three (3) days after a regularly scheduled pay date to issue a paycheck," she said. "If employees have earned wages have not been paid on the regularly scheduled date and the additional three (3) days has passed, employees can file a wage claim with the Oklahoma Department of Labor. They can apply on our website https://oklahoma.gov/labor/workplace-rights/wage-hour/wage-claim.html."
Searock also said in the email ODOL will help employees with filing claims against an employer.
"We will assist them in recovering earned and due wages and workplace benefits that have not been paid, are underpaid, or were not paid in a timely manner. Labor compliance officers investigate the validity of filed wage claims and assist in collecting all compensation due a worker including, but not necessarily limited to: salaries; commissions; holiday and vacation pay; overtime pay, in accordance with federal guidelines; severance or dismissal pay; bonuses; and other similar advantages agreed upon between an employer and employee."
If you need help
If you are experiencing problems with getting paid by your employer, contact the Oklahoma Department of Labor Wage and Hour Unit at (888) 269-5353.
