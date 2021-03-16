American Freight celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

American Freight, 1551, W. Shawnee Bypass, is celebrating their grand opening. The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with them.
From left: Corynne Jewson, Mike Carman, Angei Aguilera, Amy Lair, Darren Armstrong, Brandon Lane (American Freight), Anne Fairchild (American Freight), Angela Jackson, Kristen Russell (American Freight), Colton Sides, Jessica Smith (American Freight), Darrell Russell, and Larry Hoffman.
