Muskogee American Legion members are ready to reopen a cleaner and brighter post building.
A grand reopening of the James F. Smith Memorial Post 15 will run from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be served at noon. Cruis'n Angels will show some classic cars. There also will be motorcycles and children's activities. There will be a disk jockey from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
D'Elegantz Band will provide entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.
A frozen pipe burst and flooded the building during sub-zero temperatures in February 2021. The main meeting area, where dances and bingo games are held, was destroyed, as were bathrooms, the kitchen and bar. The post had been closed since then.
Post Adjutant Raul Rizo said the best aspect of the building renovation is "the illumination, the brightness, the cheerfulness, the removal of the drab old yellow."
Rizo said a new ceiling, with insulation and LED lighting was installed. Walls were painted a light gray.
Restrooms have been remodeled with new sinks and countertops. The post has a new water fountain that dispenses chilled and filtered water for bottles.
"On exterior walls, we had spray foam and layered insulation," Rizo said. "All the floor tile is brand new."
The post also has newer chairs and furniture, said post member Ronnie Chandler.
"People have been asking for a long time when we were going to make it," Chandler said. "The bingo and the dances were what a lot of people were looking for. We also rent the building for special occasions. We've already had it rented for a graduation party and a family reunion."
Post members and other volunteers also rebuilt a stage, which now has a ramp for equipment and handicap access.
Chandler said electric outlets have been moved from the stage floor to a vertical surface. The stage also is lit for dances.
"We're set up to where we can have watch parties for games or races, different sporting events," he said. "Veterans or anyone who wants to come in and drink a soda pop or a beer and watch a game can come in."
Chandler said about $200,000 was spent on the renovations.
Work still needs to be done on parts of the building, including installation of new kitchen cabinets.
If you go
WHAT: Grand Reopening of American Legion James F. Smith Memorial Post 15.
WHEN: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: American Legion, 4021 W. Broadway.
WHAT: Evening Entertainment at American Legion.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: American Legion, 4021 W. Broadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.