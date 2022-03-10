Members of American Legion Post 15 are working to put their building to use again.
A frozen pipe burst and flooded the building, 4021 W. Broadway, during sub-zero temperatures in February 2021, said post member Ronnie Chandler. He said the main meeting area, where dances and bingo games are held, was destroyed, as were bathrooms, the kitchen and bar. The building has been closed since then, he said.
Post 15 Commander Carmine Capparello said the post must be open in time for the April 5 election.
"Since we're not able to be used, that's a problem, they have to find alternate places to vote," Capparello said. "Our next election is April 5, so we're trying desperately to get done before that, so we can secure the location, so we can actually have people come out and vote."
The election is a runoff for Muskogee City Council member, Ward 4 between Tracy Alan Hoos II and Stanley Earl Perkins.
Capparello said the post has other reasons to reopen.
"We have a dance on Saturday nights, and we usually have 30 to 40 people who get to come, have something to do," he said. "We have bingo two nights a week. We actually rent our buildings for graduations and different parties."
The post also hosts a toy run for needy children. However members were not able to do it last year because the building was closed.
Chandler said the storm caused more than $250,000 in damage.
"And insurance only covered 70 percent of it," he said, adding that post members have not been able to meet or raise money.
"We need to get back open because we do a lot of work with scholarships," Chandler said. "Our challenge is that all of us are getting old. We need some of the younger vets to come in and join us."
The post needs plumbing fixtures and countertops.
"We have a company helping us with cabinets, but we have to supply countertops," he said.
SERVPRO was hired to restore the building, Chandler said. New walls have been installed and painted through most of the building.
"We still need to finish the bathroom, kitchen and bar," he said. "We've been volunteering doing what we can do."
Volunteers put in new ceilings and did minor repairs, he said.
Bingo boards were put back on the walls Tuesday.
You can help
• To help American Legion Post 15, contact Ronnie Chandler at (918) 577-1831 or Post Commander Carmine Capparello at (918) 853-3425.
