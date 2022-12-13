Angel Tree gifts' deadline nears

People who adopted "angels" through Muskogee Salvation Army angel trees are to bring their gifts to the Salvation Army by Thursday, corps leaders said.
The Muskogee Salvation Army's church is at 700 Independence Ave.
Major Diane Fultz said the Salvation Army had 375 children and 100 adults up for adoption through angel trees this year. She said only about 20 percent had been returned by Monday.
Items are to be distributed to the children and adults on Dec. 20 at the church.
"We want them all ready by that Monday, the 19th," she said.
Major Art Fultz said people may bring the gift items between business hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
"Well-intentioned shoppers see it as a good idea to adopt a tag, but they are a little slow on the shopping and returning," he said.
