Muskogee Animal Shelter workers transported nine puppies and two dogs to other locations Wednesday, creating a smidgen of space at the crowded shelter.
"These dogs only cleared out four kennels, so we're still struggling," said shelter worker Kelly Murry, who works with intake, animal rescues and transportation.
The shelter, which has 49 dog kennels, has been operating at capacity since before Easter weekend. Some kennels have more than one dog in them.
City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows said 51 animals have been taken to the shelter in the past two weeks. Of those, 26 were owner-surrenders.
"Of the 51 animals taken in, 16 were adopted out, 12 were reclaimed by their owners, and 10 were sent to rescues," Shows said. "We have wonderful relationships with local rescues that help us place a lot of our pets."
However, Animal Control Officer Jerry Jobe said canine intakes are not really up. Getting the dogs out to rescues has been a problem.
"The rescues that we deal with are not pulling animals," Jobe said. "The main rescue, called Fetch Fido a Flight, flies dogs out of Oklahoma City. But their pilot is quite ill.... We have been averaging 15 or 20 dogs every six weeks going out there."
Murry said other shelters and rescues also have problems.
"Everything's full," Murry said. "Nobody can get any transports out."
It's also mating season, she said. "Male dogs are getting out, going after female dogs, we're getting puppies. It happens every spring."
Julia Pittinger, who helps the shelter with placement, said many people got animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not get them spayed or neutered. Pittinger, who has worked with the shelter for nine years, posted on her Facebook page an April 15 notice from Muskogee Shelter that said only one kennel was available.
She was the one who drove the dog and puppies to the other locations Wednesday.
"The puppies are going to Kingston, which will forward them to a rescue in Wisconsin," Pittinger said. "We were lucky to find her. She saw one of the posts I made that one of my friends had shared about these puppies, and she said, 'listen, I've got open kennels and I can take them.'"
Jobe said the shelter now has 23 dogs available for adoption. All adoptable dogs have been spayed or neutered and have been vaccinated and wormed.
Learn more
Muskogee Animal Shelter, 4002 Border Ave, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Adoption fees are as follows: Dogs $100. Cats $80. Animals that come into the shelter already altered are only $30. The adoption fee pays for spay/neuter Rabies and Dhlp booster.
Information: (918) 684-6285.
