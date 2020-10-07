Common Bonds is working to end the needless euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs in Oklahoma, and the Muskogee Animal Shelter also is working toward that goal.
“The latest numbers represent an enormous challenge for Oklahoma and an equally powerful opportunity for Common Bonds to cultivate human relationships as the first and most important step in stemming the tide of animal euthanasia in our state,” said Kelly Burley, Common Bonds director. “Our partners are committed to increasing live outcomes for shelter animals as this is an important indicator of a community’s overall health.”
Common Bonds is a collaboration of local, state and national animal welfare organizations.
Muskogee Animal Shelter had an 82% release rate in 2019 of dogs and cats taken in by the shelter. The shelter took in 1,495 animals, most of whom were released, but 282 animals were euthanized.
Muskogee’s release rate is right at the average statewide for saved animals. The downside of that figure is that Oklahoma ranks eighth in the nation in number of cats and dogs euthanized in shelters, with California and Texas one and two, respectively. Oklahoma saw the largest increase in the volume of animals dying in shelters last year.
Common Bonds, Best Friends Animal Society and shelters around the state are trying to bring the rate up to 90% release.
Philip Blair, director of the Muskogee Animal Shelter, said the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the shelter’s ability to adopt out animals.
“Because we’re a municipality, you bring me a sick or injured animal and you live inside the city limits and say you found it, I have no choice but to take the animal,” he said. “A private shelter — 90% is not hard to reach because you can pick and choose the animals you take in. Also, unlike private rescues, we pick up animals that might have been run over and injured. So our euthanasia rate might be more than what a private shelter might be.”
Brent Toellner, senior director for national programs of Best Friends, said the state average is 82% release.
“Over the past 15-20 years, animal shelters nationwide have made significant strides in reducing the number of unnecessary shelter deaths,” he said. “We are very proud to work with an amazing coalition like Common Bonds that features many amazing organizations that understand the importance of pets in peoples’ lives and are working hard to close the final gap in the state of Oklahoma.”
Blair said the Muskogee shelter is working on ideas to help with the overpopulation, along with organizations to assist in adoptions.
“Because of COVID, all the rescues are full, so we’re having a hard time finding people to take the dogs,” he said. “We’ve had more cats adopted out this year than dogs, but we’ve sent more dogs to rescue.”
Blair emphasizes that one way to control the pet population is the classic ending line from the television game show “The Price is Right” — have your pet spayed or neutered.
“You get your backyard breeders and they’ll breed and sell, and what they don’t sell they’ll turn them loose or bring them to us,” he said. “We’re trying to have our own neuter and spay center at the new facility. Once we offer the public a low cost to have the animal neutered or spayed, then we’ll shoot for an ordinance that the animals inside city limits will have to be neutered or spayed — unless you have a breeder’s license and those have to be outside the city limits.”
