Annual Chamber banquet's medieval theme celebrates The Castle

Steeped in concentration, Shevetta Lee aimed more than eight iron throwing stars a wooden target Thursday evening.
"I need to try to aim it instead of trying to just make it stick," said Lee, who works at Community Care. "I'm just waiting on the bull's eye."
Target practice was one way people spent their time Thursday evening before the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet.
The "Medieval Feaste" held Thursday evening at The Castle of Muskogee was unlike past chamber banquets. This year, the chamber dispensed with speeches and awards, allowing visitors to network and have fun.
Chamber Programs and Communications Director Corynne Jewson said the chamber chose to have its banquet at The Castle to mark the venue's 25th anniversary.
The Castle of Muskogee General Manager Becky White said 2020 would have marked the Castle and Renaissance Festival's 25th anniversary, but festivities were canceled that spring out of concern for COVID-19.
"The Castle in general was actually built in 1995," White said. "But since we canceled, we're celebrating this year for our 25th."
Similarly, the chamber had to postpone last year's Medieval Feaste and Castle anniversary celebration due to COVID.
But that didn't stop several banquet-goers from dressing in Renaissance garb. Tim Thompson, who works for OG&E, said he bought his red robe for last year's banquet and wore it again this year.
Before the banquet, The Castle's "train" took banquet-goers past the Faerie Glen, the Gypsy Camp, and Castleton Harbor to the Cave, where cocktails and other beverages were served.
Visitors tried their skills at archery, as well as throwing metal projectiles such as axes, knives, throwing stars and Mongolian axes.
Coit Garrison threw almost every weapon but the knives.
"I need a little bit more practice," he said. "I hit it a few times. I liked the axes a little better. It was a little easier I thought."
Garrison, operations officer at a Norman airport, came to the banquet with his wife Makenna Garrison, who will start July 1 at Connors State College's academic affairs department.
The feast was held outside in a front courtyard. Costumed waiters served turkey legs, roasted potatoes and asparagus, which was catered by Runt's Bar B-Q and Grill. The Castle's Queen Elizabeth Tudor greeted the diners. Entertainment included a sword fight, Shakespearean buffoonery and music by pipers and a drummer.
Although the banquet was outside, the Chamber sought to help those concerned about COVID-19. Banquet-goers were given their choice of colored wristbands, showing how close they wanted to greet others.
