Annual dinner for veterans going strong after five years

On Dec.18, Deniece Anderson, RN, along with the Black Emphasis Committee and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), hosted the 5th annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing.
The event began in 2018 when Anderson noticed the frequency of visits to Primary Care from veterans who did not have anyone at home to assist them with their care.
Anderson reached out to CDCE (formerly Voluntary Services) and told them about her idea to host a special dinner and invite veterans who may otherwise be spending the holidays alone.
The service thought it was a great idea and began reaching out to donors and veteran service organizations, who supplied blankets, games, puzzle books, toiletries and more, to go in gift bags.
The program was originally held in the auditorium of the medical center, set-up as a formal holiday dinner for veterans to enjoy a good meal, visit, connect with others, and take home some gifts to enjoy.
In 2020, with the arrival of COVID-19, the staff involved were determined to keep the event going. After much consideration, it was changed to a drive-thru event for the health and safety of everyone involved.
Veterans in attendance have expressed their appreciation for the opportunity and the services involved are already thinking of ways to reach even more people next year.
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System would like to extend a special thank you to the VA staff, donors, and veterans service organizations involved in making this event a success each year for veterans.
Are you interested in volunteering or making donations in support of events like this one?
Learn more: https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/ or contact: Candice Jordan at Candice.Jordan@va.gov or (918) 252-8029.
