The Muskogee Breakfast Optimist Club has postponed its 35th annual Fishing Derby until 2021.
The derby usually is held each September at Honor Heights Park.
Leta "Judy" Grayson, 77, left us last Friday. You may visit her Friday, at the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Sacred Farewell Saturday, August 22, 2020, High Noon, Boulevard Christian Church. biglowfunerals.com
age 66. Carpenter. Died August 18th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Service August 22nd at 11:00 AM at Keys Church of God. Visitation August 21st from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
