Muskogee seeks to spread holiday cheer in a safe way with its Drive-Thru Christmas Parade.
The parade, at 6 p.m. Monday, will feature stationary entries along Sixth Street, Broadway and Second Street.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said it will be a twist on tradition.
"Traditionally, crowds would congregate and the floats would drive by," he said. This way, the floats will be parked and the people can drive by or walk by without people standing huddled up together while we're trying to social distance."
Coleman said Muskogee residents "need to feel good" after the past year.
"I reached out to Muskogee Main Street and said, 'I got an idea' and I asked if it would work," Coleman said. "They're excited to help, the Shriners are excited to help. A lot of volunteers in the community are excited to help because people feel like, even though we're in a pandemic, they would still like to find a way to have some holiday cheer. They need a boost."
Floats and other organizations that would like to be represented will be lined up along the downtown streets, he said.
"Cars driving by will be able to see that float instead of waving as the floats drive by, "Coleman said. "We just want them to be very Christmassy, bring some holiday cheer."
Bedouin Shrine Temple will have a place in the parade, even though no motorcycles or silly cars will rumble by. Bedouin Hospital Chairman Jim Ritchey said parade-goers can expect to see Shrine clowns, as well as some of the vans Shriners use to transport children to the hospital.
Coleman said entries will be 25 feet apart, but not necessarily to social distance.
"We do know that we're going to have some large vehicles that are going to be parked along the route," he said. "For turning safety, if those vehicles have to turn out for any reason, they'll need space."
He said parade officials have contacted area bands.
"We're working on some other glitzy type of attractions," he said. "It's going to be small, but it's going to be nice."
Several Oklahoma communities, including Tulsa and Fort Gibson, have held drive-thru Christmas parades as a safe way to celebrate the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages social distancing and wearing face masks to ease the spread of the coronavirus.
Fort Gibson's "reverse parade" on Dec. 7 drew several thousand vehicles to see its stationary floats, Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Director Kim Martin said.
If you go
WHAT: Drive-Thru Christmas Parade.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: From Sixth Street and Broadway, go east to Second Street, then north to Denison Street.
TO ENTER: To save a space for your organization or float, contact Stephanie Morgan, (918) 869-2555.
