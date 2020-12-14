OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), in conjunction with the Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), is announcing a poster contest for all fifth graders in Oklahoma. The National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest is a national contest showcasing student art and promoting the theme of “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), there are 71 children identified as missing in Oklahoma. These children were reporting missing dating back to 1972.
According to the OJJDP, the annual contest creates an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and child advocates to discuss the issue of missing and/or exploited children with youth, parents and guardians and to promote child safety.
The winning poster from Oklahoma will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice and will be submitted to OJJDP to be part of the national judging competition. The national winner, his/her teacher (or designee from selected school) and parents/guardians will be invited to Washington, D.C., to participate in the 38th annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 19.
Contest rules:
1. Artists must be in the fifth grade.
2. The phrase “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” must appear on the poster and be reflected in the artwork.
3. The theme may be depicted in the student‛s artwork through one or a combination of illustrations (e.g., signs and symbols, people, abstract, industry, wildlife) and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons, and pastels. Digitally-produced images, collages, cutouts, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.
4. The finished poster must measure 8 ½ x 14 inches.
5. A completed application must be submitted with the poster.
For information on the contest, including the application, go to osbi.ok.gov and scroll down to the “External Resources” header at the bottom right. There you will find a link to the “National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.” Posters and completed applications are due to the OSBI by Feb. 14. They can be mailed to the Oklahoma Contest Manager:
Jerry Huff, c/o OSBI, 6600 N. Harvey Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
For more information on missing Oklahomans, you can go online to the Oklahoma Missing Persons Clearinghouse at https://osbi.ok.gov/pages/oklahoma-missing-persons-clearinghouse. To search a national database of missing people and unidentified remains, go to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System at namus.gov.
