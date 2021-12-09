Annual Santa Claus Breakfast a drive-thru event

Youngsters can pick up a free hot breakfast Saturday during a drive-thru version of the annual Santa Claus Breakfast.
The breakfast, sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Fraternity members will hand out at least 400 McDonald's breakfasts, as well as coupons for Happy Meals, said fraternity chapter President Doyle Rowland. There also will be gift bags filled with candy and fruit.
This year's breakfast will be a drive-thru because of continuing concern for the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"We thought we'd keep them safe," Rowland said. "We're hoping the parents will drive through with their kids, pick up the gift bag, Happy Meal and breakfast."
Children must be accompanied by a parent to get a meal.
Adults can get a breakfast for $1.
Rowland called the breakfast "a symbol of love we throw out to the community and for our kids, to help them this time of year."
"It's just to put a little joy and a smile on their face, to let them know somebody cares during this time and season," he said."We are committed to doing this with McDonald's and with Dr. Jewell Daniels."
Daniels, director of Advanced Urology and Wellness Center, has been a big supporter of the fraternity, including helping with the turkey giveaway last Thanksgiving, Rowland said.
Alpha Phi Alpha has sponsored a Santa Claus Breakfast for the past 20 years. Until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the breakfast was held indoors.
"We try to get out and give back to our kids," Rowland said. "We want to do what we can to support our youth and give back."
If you go
WHAT: Annual Santa Claus Breakfast.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
