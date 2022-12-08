PARK HILL — The only remaining pre-Civil War plantation home in Oklahoma will host its annual Christmas open house from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors will see Hunter’s Home in Park Hill decorated in the style of an 1850s Christmas. The cabin will be open to visitors. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is free on the day of the open house. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.
Built in 1845, the home is a National Historic Landmark. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
Hunter’s Home is a living history museum that depicts the daily life on an antebellum Cherokee plantation in the 1850s. The property is a working farm.
Hunter’s Home is open from 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: (918) 456-2751.
