Rebecca Williamson said out of the hundreds of tests her company has performed for the coronavirus antibodies, she was kind of surprised at the results.
"We've done around 400-500 tests, and out of those we've had only four or five positives," said Williams, founder of Genesis Renewal, the company performing the tests. "I was really expecting more positives."
Genesis Renewal will be at the Civic Center on Saturday to test for antibodies, which Williamson said can show in the human body three days after exposure. A person can have the antibodies, but show no symptoms.
The company was in Muskogee two weeks ago testing Muskogee County employees.
Williamson said there's no appointment necessary. She also said while the testing is covered through a person's insurance, someone without insurance can still be tested.
"We might need a little bit more information for those," she said. "We have a different program through the government that we can submit on their behalf. If they have insurance, there's no copay or out-of-pocket — that's through a special waiver because of the COVID-19."
Williamson said the test will not show if a person has the virus, only if there are antibodies in the system. Jeff Smith, the Muskogee County Emergency Management director, was tested and recommends people get tested.
"It makes me feel better and it makes all of our employees feel better," Smith said. "It lets them know if they have been exposed or have the antibodies. There are a lot of questions people have and a lot of misinformation that goes out, so I think the more we do this and the more good information we can push out, I think it makes everybody feel better."
There are two types of tests for antibodies that can be done — a blood draw and a finger stick. Williamson says Genesis uses the blood draw because of the sensitivity.
Williamson said once the blood is drawn, it is sent to the laboratory, who runs the tests.
"Abbott Laboratories is the manufacturer of the tests and is processed through RML Laboratories," she said. "It has a 98% sensitivity at 14 days post-exposure. When the tests come back, we will email the results to the person — if they don't have email, then we will call them."
And for those being tested, there are people coming in all ages.
"It seems to be pretty much spread," Williamson said. "I think we have an older population that seems to be more represented, but we have quite a few young people, as well. We have not seen a lot of children, and we don't have an age limit — if they're under 18 and have a parent or guardian with them, then that's fine."
If you go
WHAT: Antibody testing in Muskogee.
WHO: Performed by Genesis Renewal.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
INFO: (918) 921-7020.
COST: Tests are covered by person's insurance. If uninsured, tests are paid for through special government waiver.
