Worshippers have returned to Antioch Temple of Hope after spending nearly a year away from their storm-damaged building.
Repairs and renovations continue at the church at 500 W. Broadway.
The building was damaged Feb. 19, 2021, when frozen waterlines burst on the third floor.
"The ice storm happened, a fire line broke, which is so many thousands of gallons of water per minute," Pastor Marlon Coleman said. "It wiped out the three-story building, wiped out the basement, destroyed the lobby and came 30 feet into the auditorium."
The displaced congregation worshipped in a large room at St. Paul United Methodist Church for the past year.
Coleman said the congregation returned to Antioch earlier this month.
"We're back in the auditorium, with a new stage, better sound system," he said.
Church attendance returned to pre-flood levels, Coleman said.
"We were dying — COVID and the displacement," he said, recalling the past year.
"We had dwindled down in our temporary location to maybe 20," he said. "We were nearly at 100 on Sunday and the numbers keep going up every week, because people are so glad to be back home."
He said the floors and ceiling tile have been replaced, and energy-efficient lights have been installed.
A stage is being built in the auditorium to improve visibility.
"We have a lot of young people in our church," he said. "Dramatic performances on Sundays is a big deal. They want to dance. They want to do spoken word. We want to give them the opportunity for them to not have to go to other venues."
The congregation also plans to renovate the three-story wing by removing the second and third floors, Coleman said.
"We're going to put in a junior high-size basketball court and a gym," he said. "We have a lot of families that say there's no indoor place to play or have gym activities. Not only is that going to help our church, it's going to help our community. We're going to have it set up to where its open to the public certain hours of the week."
The former kitchen and dining area also will be renovated, he said. "We'll still be able to use that area for dining and still be able to use that area to service needy families who are hungry."
Coleman said the church is working on securing a contractor for the major renovation. He said he hopes the renovation will be finished by fall. The total project is to cost $1.3 million.
Good insurance coverage helped pay for the building restoration, he said.
"They were Christian people," he said. "They worked with us to put Sheetrock up and tile on the floor. We were better off than we thought. That helped put us back into our building."
The state Southern Baptist Convention also helps, Coleman said.
"When they heard we were hurting, they kicked in right away," he said. "The local Southern Baptist Association gave us the manpower to start gutting the building."
Several years ago the church had planned on converting the old Antioch Baptist Church building into a gym. However, contractors discovered parts of the ceiling had no support beams, he said.
"It would have cost $300,000 to retrofit that building, and we didn't have that kind of money at the time," he said. "It became impossible to manage two facilities."
That building was sold to another church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.