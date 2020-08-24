Appeals court affirms dismissal of claim brought by inmate's estate

A state appellate court affirmed the dismissal of single state claim that remained pending against Muskogee County Board of Commissioners filed by the estate of a man who died while in custody at Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
A three-judge panel of the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals held the estate's excessive force claim brought pursuant to the state constitution was barred by the governmental tort claims act. The act, in part, makes an "exception to the state's waiver of liability for the 'provision, equipping, operation or maintenance of any prison, jail or correctional facility.'"
Marvin A. Rowell, 42, of Muskogee, died Jan. 31, 2016, of multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s report. Rowell's injuries occurred as deputies moved him, while handcuffed, to a restraint chair, the use of which plaintiffs alleged was "unjustified and excessive."
Zachary Rowell, administrator of deceased’s Estate, alleged the “sheriff’s officers, without provocation or justification, negligently injured Marvin Rowell when they pushed him ... or caused or allowed him to fall.” Rowell died as a result of his injuries, which the state medical examiner determined to be accidental.
Former Muskogee County Sheriff Charles Pearson told the Phoenix at the time of Rowell’s death the inmate died 16 minutes after arriving at the jail while being booked in on a complaint of public intoxication. Two jail employees reportedly were escorting Rowell from the booking area when Rowell was said to have fallen and hit his head on the concrete floor.
The medical examiner’s report shows Rowell “tested positive for ethanol, benzodiazepines and THC” after he was transported from the jail to the hospital by emergency medical personnel. A toxicology report included with the autopsy report revealed elevated blood levels of alcohol, diazepam and nordiazepam.
Lawyers representing Rowell’s estate, James A. McAuliff and Stanley Monroe of Tulsa, sought relief based on alleged deprivation of federal civil rights. They named three jail employees, the sheriff and the board of county commissioners as defendants, with claims against all but the latter dismissed.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White wrote in an Oct. 22 order, granting motion for summary judgment filed by jail employee Dakota West, the claims stemmed from what he described as “a tragic death.” Despite the end result, White concluded “the court must follow the governing law as best it can” and remanded back to state court the sole surviving claim.
Special District Judge Weldon Stout dismissed that claim in December by summary judgment. He cited language from an Oklahoma Supreme Court opinion that recognized in 2018 legislative efforts to rein back the rights of inmates seeking money damages against the state or its subdivisions for constitutional torts.
The so-called Bosh claims — expanded by a decision rendered five years earlier in response to excessive force claims alleged by a Cherokee County inmate — allowed inmates seeking a legal remedy for injuries to look toward a common law doctrine. That considers an employer responsible for the conduct of employees who are acting within the scope of their duties when determining municipal or county liability for excessive force claims.
Presiding Judge E. Bay Mitchell, writing for the panel of appellate court judges, states the "limited cause of action" known as the Bosh claim, and "the prospect of such claims existing outside" the Oklahoma Governmental Tort Claims Act was short-lived. Mitchell notes Gov. Mary Fallin signed an amendment to the law 14 months after the state's highest civil appeals court rendered its Bosh decision.
While there are some "Bosh claims and other constitutional torts" that "survived the 2014 amendments to the OGTCA," Mitchell and the two concurring judges found the board of commissioners immune from Rowell's claim. That immunity was conditioned on whether the jail employees associated with Rowell's injuries had "acted under color of state law pursuant to [their] employment as deputy sheriffs."
"The Supreme Court's broad reading of this exception makes it impossible to imagine any act of a prison's employee, done within the scope of employment, that is not also in furtherance of the operation of the prison," Mitchell states. "Certainly an employee's act of moving an inmate from one part of the jail to another, if done within the scope of employment, must be viewed as an operation of the prison ...," and find provisions of OGTCA "acts to bar any tort claim by the estate against the county in this case."
Vice Chief Judge Barbara Swinton and Judge Brian Goree, sitting by designation, concurred with the opinion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.