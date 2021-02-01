A federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of lawsuit filed by a man who alleged Muskogee police officers used excessive force when they arrested him in 2016 in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant.
A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver found the four law enforcers named by Jeriel Edwards in his complaint were entitled to qualified immunity. The fact-laden opinion documents Edwards' injuries caused by multiple punches, neck restraint, and the use of a Taser but concludes the force used was "objectively reasonable."
Edwards was confronted first by Officer Greg Foreman, who according to court documents “was flagged down by a citizen who asked him to check out a vehicle in the driveway.” Foreman, who believed “Edwards was under the influence of PCP,” decided to remove Edwards from the vehicle.
Edwards reportedly exhibited some confusion about the directions being given by police, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder of the Eastern District of Oklahoma construed Edwards’ trouble understanding as resistance to a lawful arrest. That resistance by Edwards justified the use of force by Foreman and three other officers who took part in the arrest.
The panel of appellate judges, in footnotes to their 13-page opinion, state that while they "ordinarily accept the plaintiff's version of the facts" when determining whether qualified immunity is proper, "those facts must find support in the record." The panel noted "Edwards submitted no evidence" in opposing summary judgment at the district court level, so "to the extent Edwards asserts a factual version that conflicts with" video images and the officers' affidavits and reports "we do not adopt his version."
"We cannot say the force used was unreasonable from the perspective of an officer on the scene concerned about the safety," Circuit Judge Harris L. Hartz wrote for the panel in an unpublished opinion. "He struggled with officers ..., had an imposing physical stature ..., and exhibited both incoherence and PCP-enhanced effort, and imperviousness to pain."
The Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit civil liberties organization, provided legal assistance for Edwards at the district court and appellate stages of his case. When the district court dismissed Edwards' claims on summary judgment, constitutional lawyer and TRI President John W. Whitehead questioned the ability to "maintain the illusion of freedom when Americans are being shot, stripped, searched, choked, beaten and tasered by police for little more than daring to frown, smile, question, challenge an order or merely exist."
In the brief filed by on Edwards' behalf in his appeal of the district court's ruling, TRI lawyers argued that dash-cam video of the arrest shows Edwards did not resist arrest. They argued Edwards was subdued when police used the Taser and neck restraint, "making the officers' actions a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment's" prohibition against the use of excessive force.
The panel of appellate judges balanced those factors against the severity of the suspected crime, immediate threat to the officers' safety, and whether Edwards actively resisted arrest. The panel determined all three factors weighed in favor of the police and the district court's determination they were entitled to qualified immunity.
