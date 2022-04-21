City officials plan to review any options still available after an appellate court affirmed a district judge's ruling in favor of the owners of property demolished before they were afforded due process.
Deary Vaughn and Esther Vaughn filed the lawsuit in 2007 after the city demolished commercial property valued at $1.95 million without providing notice and an opportunity for the Vaughns to be heard. The demolition was prompted by the determination of a city inspector who deemed the structures "dilapidated and unsafe" after responding to complaints about the condition of structures on the Vaughns' property.
"It is undisputed City did not provide the Vaughns with a hearing before the Public Nuisance Appeals Board," Chief Judge John F. Fischer states in the unanimous decision rendered Tuesday by Oklahoma Civil Court of Appeals, Division IV. "The district court's determination that City's actions constituted a taking of the Vaughns' private property without due process is supported by the evidence and ... affirmed."
The opinion by the three-judge appellate panel reaffirmed two earlier rulings by Creek County District Court Judge Douglas W. Golden, the first in 2011 and a second in 2019. The state appellate court reversed Golden's first ruling, remanding the case for a second trial, which allowed for a more thorough examination of the evidence.
David E. Anderson, who represents the Vaughns' estate — Esther Vaughn died before in 2016 before the second trial, and Deary Vaughn died in 2020 — said the city's decision to drag the case out with through the appeals only "made it worse" for Muskogee taxpayers. He said taxpayers were on the hook for "only a couple million dollars" after the 2011 verdict, but "now it's going to be about $5 million plus attorney fees."
City Attorney Roy Tucker expressed disappointment with the appellate court's ruling. Tucker said he will review with city councilors during an executive session scheduled Monday during their next regular meeting.
"While the city has, and will continue to, hold owners of dilapidated property accountable, the decision from the Court of Civil Appeals has determined that the city’s process for removal of dilapidated structures used in 2005 did not comport with principles of due process," Tucker said. "The city’s process changed (in 2012) to require an automatic pre-decisional hearing in advance of a determination that property had become dilapidated — that practice has continued.":
Anderson represents other property owners with similar claims whose lawsuits were put on hold until the Vaughn case concluded. He said the award for damages are greater in some of those lawsuits than the amount awarded to the Vaughns' estate.
The issue of damages in the Vaughn case and at least two others was resolved before trial after the city failed to file a timely objection to the value assessed by an appraisal. An award of prejudgment interest at a rate of 6% in the Vaughn case, plus post-judgment interest at the statutory rate, could increase the awards in subsequent cases by several million dollars — Anderson said interest continues to accrue in the Vaughn case at a rate of about $10,000 a month.
"What's sad about this is Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn lost a son, and Mr. Vaughn lost his wife before he passed away with absolutely no justice served," Anderson said Wednesday, noting another client who is "very elderly" and another one who died before her claims were heard. "They were treated terribly — they had to sit there knowing the city simply did not follow the law."
Darwin England, who has a similar claim of inverse condemnation pending, said while he is satisfied with the appellate court ruling in the Vaughn case, he remains disappointed with city officials who refused to listen to his earlier pleas.
"I've talked to every one of them for the last 20 years — they just got some very, very poor legal advice," England said, referencing his efforts to convince city councilors to settle what he described as frivolous appeals. "The best thing the city could do now is just have a global settlement, make a lump-sum settlement as quick as possible, and stop all of these civil rights actions that are going to come."
England said other owners of property demolished by the city without providing due process could pursue civil rights claims. Anderson agreed that was a possibility he plans to pursue.
Tucker said his office "will continue to defend the city's interest and whatever future lawsuits that may be filed by these plaintiffs."
