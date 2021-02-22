Noon Thursday is the deadline to apply for a 10-week Citizens Police Academy.
Muskogee Police Department will host the academy from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. each Tuesday through May 4. Participants must be at least 21 years old.
Topics include nontraditional policing, firearms safety, crime scene investigation, K-9 operations, 911 operations and public relations. There is no cost.
Those who are interested may pick up an application at the Muskogee Police Department, 112 S. Third St. Applications may be requested by sending a message by email to Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin, Lhamlin@muskogeepd.org.
