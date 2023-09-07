OKLAHOMA CITY — For the 13th year, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame will be awarding the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship to one Oklahoma high school senior. The $6,000 scholarship, which is given to the winning student over a four-year period, is based on the student’s leadership roles, civic/community involvement, academic achievement, and knowledge and pride of our great state.
To be considered, a student must:
- Be a current high school senior who attends an Oklahoma public, private, charter, or homeschool;
- Commit to attending an Oklahoma college or university; and
- Be recommended by a teacher, administrator, or other adult not related to the student.
The scholarship fund was created predominately by the personal donations of Oklahoma Hall of Fame Members who seek to encourage and inspire future generations of Oklahoma leaders. Scholarship applications are due Friday, September 22. Interested students should visit
www.oklahomahof.com/programs/scholarships-awards to learn more and access the scholarship application.
For information about the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship and other scholarships offered by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, contact Gini Moore Campbell at gmc@oklahomahof.com.
Founded in 1927, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame tells Oklahoma’s story through its people. From diverse statewide programming to the historic Gaylord-Pickens Museum, the organization creates an enhanced sense of pride for all Oklahomans. The Oklahoma Hall of Fame was created to honor extraordinary Oklahomans and to provide educational programming for students of all ages. Induction to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame is recognized as Oklahoma’s Highest Honor. For more information, visit www.oklahomahof.com.
