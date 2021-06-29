Applications are open for Oklahoma’s new Back to Work Initiative. A $1,200 incentive will be available for the first 20,000 applicants who had an active unemployment claim between the dates of May 2-15, 2021, and who have completed at least six full weeks of paid employment between May 17, 2021- Sept. 4, 2021. Eligible Oklahomans may submit their applications and upload valid pay stubs at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.html#return-to-work beginning June 28. Payment distribution will begin in mid-July.
To be eligible for the Back to Work Initiative, claimants need to have already worked and show pay stubs for six weeks of full-time employment at the time of their application. OESC also encourages claimants to double check their information when filling out the application to ensure the hours entered exactly matches the amount of hours worked reflected on their pay stubs.
As a reminder, the following federal programs are no longer be available to unemployment claimants in Oklahoma as of June 27:
• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).
• Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC).
• Emergency Unemployment Relief for Governmental Entities and Non-Profit Organizations program.
Information: oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.html#return-to-work.
