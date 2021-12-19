Applications open for Leadership Oklahoma Class 35

OKLAHOMA CITY – Leadership Oklahoma is accepting applications for its 2022 – 2023 adult class.
For 35 years, Leadership Oklahoma has provided our state’s leaders with the opportunity to explore key issues and challenges, providing a new perspective that will motivate and empower work that positively impacts our state and betters the lives of all Oklahomans.
"Leadership Oklahoma and its graduates work to create and implement the positive changes necessary to make Oklahoma a better state," said Martie Oyler, regional manager, Economic Development and Community Relations, Oklahoma Natural Gas and recruitment chair for LOK Class 35. "By learning about the issues that impact our state socially, economically, and environmentally, class members are motivated to fulfill our mission of creating a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape their state's future."
Each year, Leadership Oklahoma accepts 52 class members who are selected by criteria that includes demonstrated leadership in the applicant’s community and the state. The program consists of an orientation, two-day opening retreat, and eight two-day sessions held in locations throughout the state that best relate to the issues of importance.
More information on program costs, Class 35 session dates, and the online application process, is available on the Leadership Oklahoma website at: https://leadershipoklahoma.com/page/ApplicationProcess or contact Dr. Marion Paden, Leadership Oklahoma President and CEO at 405-848-0001 or mpaden@leadershipoklahoma.com. Completed applications (which included letters of reference and an Employer Agreement Form must be received in the Leadership Oklahoma office no later April 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.
Information: https://www.leadershipoklahoma.com .
