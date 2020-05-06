Muskogee Welfare Association, formerly Muskogee Day Nursery, is accepting applications for the 2020-21 grant cycle.
The grants are for nonprofit organizations that provide direct services in the areas of early childhood, social services and education.
Applications should not exceed $10,000 and be used to improve or enhance the lives of children and families in our community.
Applications must include: Organization name; contact name, address, email, phone number; description of the organization; description of the project or service needing funding (not to exceed two pages); requested amount; proof if 501-C3 letter; federal tax ID number.
Applications must be received by mail no later than June 20 at the following address: Muskogee Welfare Organization, P.O. Box 514, Muskogee OK, 74402.
Grant recipients will be notified and awarded by June 30.
Questions may be addressed to evankirk@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.