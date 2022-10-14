Apply for Live Your Dream Awards

Soroptimist International of America is seeking applicants for their Live Your Dream Award. Soroptimist offers three levels of cash awards. At the Club Level, Soroptimist International of Muskogee awards a $1,000 cash grant and the opportunity for consideration at the Region Level for awards from $3,000-$5,000. Region finalists then are considered for one of three International Level awards. Ultimately, a Live Your Dream Award finalist has the potential to receive up to $16,000 cash to help offset educational expenses.

Eligible applicants can submit their applications electronically at www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards . The deadline is Nov. 15. The website also gives helpful information on preparing your application.

Eligibility requirements: A woman who provides the primary financial support for herself and her dependents; has financial need; is enrolled or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program; is motivated to achieve her education and career goals; has not previously received Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity or Live Your Dream Award; does not have a graduate degree and is not a Soroptimist member or employee. 

